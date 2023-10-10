BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri native was among at least 11 Americans killed in the war between Israel and militant group Hamas.

More than 1,000 people have died since Hamas, a militant group that controls Gaza, launched attacks against Israel, triggering a response by Israeli forces. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel is “at war” with Hamas following the initial attacks.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Deborah Matias, an American citizen living in Israel, died in the violent assault by Hamas militants over the weekend.

Bailey said she died while shielding her 16-year-old son from gunshots.

Matias was born in Boone County, Missouri, according to Bailey. The attorney general said Matias’ husband was also shot and killed.

“Please join me in praying for the full recovery of their son, Rotem, and for all of the victims of these horrendous attacks,” Bailey said on social media. “We will continue to stand with Israel.”

The U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel, the White House said Monday, as the Pentagon reviews its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to boost its ally in the three-day-old war with Hamas.

President Biden on Monday announced that the number of Americans killed in attacks against Israel had risen to 11.

U.S. officials are still working to confirm whether Americans are among those being held by Hamas, but said “it is likely” that is the case.

The State Department is providing consular assistance to Americans who are currently in Israel and urged those in the area to follow the guidance of local authorities.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, confirmed Monday evening that the first batch of military aid in the wake of the violent assault by Hamas militants is “making its way” to Israel.

“We fully expect there will be additional requests for security assistance for Israel as they continue to expend munitions in this fight,” Kirby said. “We will stay in lockstep with them, making sure that we’re filling their needs as best we can and as fast as we can.”