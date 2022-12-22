SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to AAA, Missouri has the fourth-lowest gas prices in the nation today.
The average cost per gallon of unleaded fuel in Missouri is $2.68 today. According to a press release from AAA, this is the sixth week in a row that the average price per gallon has dropped in the state. One month ago, Missouri was paying an average of $3.22 per gallon.
On this day last year, Missouri was paying $0.23 more for gas.
Several of the eight states bordering Missouri are also on the top 10 list for cheapest gas prices in the nation:
- Texas: $2.62
- Oklahoma: $2.67
- Arkansas: $2.68
- Missouri: $2.68
- Mississippi: $2.72
- Tennessee: $2.73
- Georgia: $2.73
- Louisiana: $2.75
- Wisconsin: $2.76
- Kansas: $2.76
Nationally, the average price of gas is $3.10.
You can find the cheapest gas prices in Springfield through the Ozarks First Gas Price Tracker.