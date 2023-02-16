SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ahead of the March 1st trout season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is banning the use of felt-sole waders in trout streams.



The department is doing this to combat invasive species of algae called “rock snot”.



The algae, also known as didymo, has already infested the white river just south of the Missouri-Arkansas border.



Officials say contamination, like on fishing gear, is the most common way for it to spread.



“There is information on the Missouri Department of Conservation website,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Francis Skalicky.