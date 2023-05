SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is looking for a missing person last seen leaving his home yesterday morning.

Brandon Speakes

According to a Facebook post from SPD, Brandon Speakes was last seen leaving his home to go to work in a blue Saturn Vue—Missouri plate: NB5V4E.

Speakes is 6’4″ and 165 lbs with blue eyes.

Police said Speakes may be in the Ozark area.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 417-864-1810 or call 911.