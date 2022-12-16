BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page.

“After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote.

Morrison told KOLR10 that they found that Dooley was a runaway. After communication with law enforcement, she agreed to turn herself in. Morrison added that her disappearance was not related to any other teens’ disappearances and that Dooley was not harmed.

According to Morrison, the search for Dooley included the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the FBI, and his sheriff’s office. The community also assisted with the search with tips.