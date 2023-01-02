SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital welcomed its first 2023 baby just 32 minutes after midnight on January 1st.

Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys was born at 12:32 am weighing 9 pounds and 10 oz. He is his parents’ first child and the first grandchild of both of his sets of grandparents.

He was named after his grandpa and uncle.

Mercy’s first baby girl of 2023 was born on January 1st just after 1 pm. Zovie Amelia Anderson weighed 7 pounds and 5 oz. and was nearly 20 inches long at birth.

Both babies received special gift baskets from the hospital.