SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft that will bring artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its patients. While this may seem like a futuristic concept, it could be a while before these changes arrive in Springfield.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Microsoft for a number of years. We’ve been partnering together to modernize our architecture,” said the EVP of Transformation and Business Development at Mercy.

The AI technology will be used to help explain some complex medical information for patients. Mercy also plans to use the technology to schedule appointments and recommend follow-up actions. Additionally, a chatbot will be accessible to Mercy co-workers, providing them with information on company policies, procedures, and human resources.

“We’re actively working together with Microsoft. And we hope to have those first few use cases live across our system by the middle of next year,” said the EVP of Transformation and Business Development at Mercy.

While AI will be utilized to streamline operations, Mercy and Microsoft have emphasized the importance of balancing technology with human interaction to ensure patient safety and security.

“We have patients who get lab results. And it’s not in a language that’s really intended for consumers to understand. It’s very heavy medical text. And so we’re looking at that use case to really simplify and improve the experience for our patients,” added the EVP of Transformation and Business Development at Mercy.

The move towards AI technology in healthcare is not new but is becoming more prevalent. Mercy Hospital’s partnership with Microsoft is just one example of how healthcare providers are utilizing AI to enhance their services.