SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released statistics for how many arrests and crashes it saw over Memorial Day weekend.

The MSHP considers Memorial Day weekend to be from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

2023 2022 Traffic Statistics Crashes 314 301 Injuries 102 129 Fatalities 10 9 Driving While Intoxicated 130 131 Drug Arrests 14 Unknown Boating Statistics Crashes 6 9 Injuries 3 4 Fatalities 0 1 Drownings 0 0 Boating While Intoxicated 7 7 Drug Arrests 0 Unknown

Fatalities

Below are the 10 people who died in crashes over Memorial Day weekend. The majority were not wearing seatbelts or helmets.

Friday, May 26

Danny R. Caudill, 56, of Doniphan, Missouri. Caudill was struck by a vehicle while he was a pedestrian on the road on Missouri Highway U south of Doniphan.

Jared C. Young, 20, of Hillsboro, Missouri. Young attempted to pass a vehicle on a curve and swerved to avoid on oncoming third vehicle on Highway E in Jefferson County. His vehicle was struck, traveled off the road and caught fire.

Saturday, May 27

David G. Daniels, 67, of Lawson, Missouri. Daniels attempted to swerve around a turning vehicle and struck the front of another while he was on a motorcycle on Missouri Route M in Ray County. He was not wearing a helmet.

James H. Goers, 62, of Steelville, Missouri. Goers was riding a motorcycle on Hickory Road northeast of Steelville in Crawford County when he traveled of the road, ran into a ditch, and overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.

A 15-year-old of Unionville, Missouri. The juvenile was a passenger of a vehicle that traveled off the side of Missouri Highway 5 north of Milan in Sullivan County. The vehicle overcorrected and ran off the other side of the road, overturning. The juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tucker L. Tollerton, 18, of Hannibal, Missouri. Tollerton’s vehicle traveled off the side of Missouri Rout M southwest of Hannibal in Ralls County. The vehicle overcorrected and overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sunday, May 28

Zachiriah A. Hahn, 24, of Farmington, Missouri. Hahn was the passenger of a vehicle that traveled off the side of Missouri Highway K east of Ellington, Missouri in Reynold County. The vehicle overcorrected and overturned after hitting an embankment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Chandra D. Moffet, 42, of St. James, Missouri. Moffet was the passenger of a vehicle that traveled off the side of County Road 1140 in Phelps County. The vehicle overturned. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Bobbie G. Sullivan, 66, of Springfield, Missouri. Sullivan’s vehicle travelled off the side of U.S. Highway 65 north of Branson in Taney County. The vehicle struck a berm and overturned. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Monday, May 29

Todd K. Nelson, 42, of Amazonia. Amazonia’s vehicle traveled off the side of Missouri Route T north of Amazonia in Andrew County. The vehicle hit a tree stump and overturned.