SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dickerson Park Zoo has welcomed a new addition, Drax, a female cougar cub.

Drax was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and is being cared for by Dickerson Park Zoo’s veterinary team and zookeepers.

She is about 4 months old and was found orphaned. She is not currently on exhibit, but the zoo will be posting updates on social media.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust. As she builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to the adult female cougar, Cali.”