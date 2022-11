A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound.

Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was uninjured.

This is the 122 fatal accident in Troop D for the year.