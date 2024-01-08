MARIONVILLE, Mo. — According to a Facebook post from the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, a 23-year-old Marionville man has been arrested and charged after social workers with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division called AMPD on Jan. 4.

The Children’s Division told AMPD that a six-month-old infant was in critical condition at a hospital in Springfield and that the baby had signs of abuse. The hospital told police that the baby girl suffered a stroke due to Shaken Baby Syndrome and had to have emergency surgery to remove brain pressure caused by a blood clot in her skull.

She also suffered bruises on her head, neck, jaw, ribs, and legs that were at different stages of healing. According to court documents, the bruises on her head and neck were shaped like a handprint and fingerprints.

Zachary Bridwell was questioned by investigators at the hospital and he said that the bruises came from trying to save the baby from choking and the bruise on her forehead came from her hitting her head with her pacifier.

Investigators also interviewed the baby’s mother, who was found to be a minor. Bridwell admitted in an interview to having a sexual relationship with the underage girl and also admitted to having media depicting their relationship on his phone. He said that the media had since been deleted.

He also admitted in an interview to being “possessed” by a “…spurt of blood rage” which caused him to enter the room his daughter was sleeping in and shake her back and forth repeatedly by the neck when she cried on Jan. 2. He told investigators that he felt like a monster and that he hadn’t meant to kill the infant, just hurt her.

Bridwell is charged with first-degree assault, abuse or neglect of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and second-degree statutory rape. He is being held at the Lawrence County Jail with no bond awaiting a hearing on Jan. 18.

The baby remains in critical but stable condition, according to the hospital.