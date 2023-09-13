MARIONVILLE, Mo. – Marionville’s AppleFest starts Friday, September 15 with food vendors offering everything from funnel cakes to BBQ, a buggy to carry guests from the parking area to the activities area, and vendor booths with crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, crafts, and face painting.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the Marionville’s Got Talent Show will begin at 4 p.m. on The Stage Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s musical entertainment will be the Finley River Boys and Saturday’s will be the Best of Motown & More. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Event organizers added that one of Marionville’s most unique features is the presence of white squirrels, a rare squirrel found only in certain parts of the US, such as Olney and Versailles, IL; Hodgenville, KY; Trenton, NJ; Bloomfield, NY, Kenton, TN; Brevard, NC.

“Applefest is all about building relationships that make our community stronger,” said event organizers on Facebook.