DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving.

According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway area.

Police were able to locate the child, who had some bruising and lacerations, and sent the child to the hospital.

The driver, Joseph Farris, 39, was asked to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Farris’s blood alcohol content resulted in a 0.113. The legal limit is set at 0.08.

Farris was placed under arrested and was transported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Farris was charged with: