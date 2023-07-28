TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is on the run from deputies in Texas County Friday afternoon south of Cabool near Onyx Cave Road.

54-year-old James Cruse is wanted for several felonies.

Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office are being assisted in the search by MSHP Troopers and other agencies.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office said Cruse fled into the woods wearing a white shirt and jean shorts and he may be barefoot.

They are advising residents nearby to lock their homes and vehicles and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.