LICKING, Mo. – An inmate at the Licking men’s prison was fatally stabbed in the throat Friday, December 15, according to the Texas County Coroner.

Michael Hudson, 30, was serving a 25-year sentence for assault and armed criminal action at the South Central Correctional Center. He had served 11 years of his sentence at the time of his death.

OzarksFirst is waiting to hear if the prosecuting attorney’s office will be pressing charges.