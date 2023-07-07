SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 50-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison without parole for carjacking on Thursday, July 6.

Michael Brian Free of Truesdale, Mo. pleaded guilty to one count of taking a motor vehicle by force, violence, and intimidation, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm on February 9, 2023.

He admitted to stealing a woman’s car at knifepoint after she had pumped gas into her 2011 Chevy Impala on April 30, 2022. He threatened to stab her in the neck if she didn’t give him the keys to her car.

She gave him her keys and ran into the store where she called the police. Video footage from the store captured Free making a purchase inside the store. Investigators used Free’s financial records to identify him.

Free was driving the stolen vehicle when he was arrested in the Des Moines, Iowa, area in May 2022.