SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man charged with the murder of his girlfriend and her child has pleaded guilty in court today.

Brandon King was arrested and admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and her teenage son to death on New Year’s Eve in 2020 in addition to stabbing two other juveniles. He told investigators he wanted to kill everyone in the home so that he could steal his girlfriend’s money and car without any witnesses.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a child, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of child abuse resulting in death, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts, including first-degree murder on December 15, 2023, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Greene County Judge.