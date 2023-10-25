SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct after he was arrested for exposing his genitals to three victims on the Galloway Trail on August 30.

Joseph Cowan pleaded guilty to the two counts and a third count of sexual misconduct was dismissed by the state. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on December 6 at 11 a.m.

According to court documents, in a previous incident in May, Cowan was found passed out near a preschool with his pants unzipped. Documents also state that Cowan has a fourth-degree assault charge from June 2023 as well.