Man Injured After Car Chase Leads to Shootout

A 37-year-old man from Springfield is in serious condition after he was shot Saturday night by an Aurora-Marionville police officer at the Christian-Lawrence County line.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Saturday night , troopers were called to the Butterfield, Mo. area to assist the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at a residence where they believed a subject with multiple warrants and possible connection to shootings in Greene County was located at the time.

On their way, around 9:10 p.m., troopers saw the man’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 37 south of Purdy.

According to troopers, the vehicle stopped, a passenger exited and the driver and vehicle fled from scene. The passenger was taken into custody.

A trooper pursued the driver north on 37 to Monett, then east on US 60.

They passed through Aurora, and the Aurora Marionville Police Department used tire deflation spikes.

The driver continued east through Marionville. Around 9:30 pm, as he crossed just into Christian- Lawrence county line, the driver struck another vehicle and rammed into an Aurora police car.

A uthorities say the driver exited vehicle and shots were exchanged with Aurora-Marionville police officers.

The driver was struck and transported to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.