TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Licking man was charged with three sex crimes involving minors.

According to a Texas County Sheriff’s Office press release, Devan S. Vandgrifft-Wnorowski, 29, has been charged with Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

On April 22, Texas County police received a report of sexual assault that occurred during a camping outing in northwestern Texas County.

Vandgrifft-Wnorowski was supervising four juveniles ranging from the ages of 3 to 16. A 16-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted by Vandgrifft-Wnorowski. The others were able to provide information that corroborated the victim’s statement.