SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend back in November 2020.

According to a press release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Shane Mackey was found guilty of second-degree murder following a three-day bench trial that concluded in December 2022.

Judge Jerry Harmison made the following finding in his verdict finding Mackey guilty of second degree murder.

Based on the totality of the circumstances, it defies logic that [the defendant] would not have called 911 upon discovering his fiancé brutally beaten and the house in total disarray with blood in every room of the house. [The victim’s] text to her son supports the conclusion she walked home and did not receive a ride. Furthermore, both physicians indicated that after all the injuries occurred, [the victim] would not have been able to stand in the kitchen and push buttons on a coffee pot. Therefore, it is unbelievable that she sustained any injury before [the defendant] arrived home. Additionally, considering the multiple scratches and abrasions sustained by [the defendant], the fact [the victim] had defensive wounds, and the fact that [the defendant’s] DNA was the major component on [the victim’s] hands, this Court finds beyond a reasonable doubt [the defendant] repeatedly struck [the victim] during a physical altercation, causing blunt force injuries to her head and neck which resulted in her death. Therefore, the Defendant is found guilty on Count I, murder in the second degree. Greene County Judge Jerry Harmison

Mackey is subjected to a possible sentence of ten years to life with a possibility of parole. Judge Jerry Harmison has set a sentencing hearing for April 7 at 1:30 p.m.