SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All charges against a man from Aurora in a murder case have been dropped.

James Young Jr., had his case dismissed on August 8, 2023. He was released from custody afterward.

According to Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson, the case was dismissed without prejudice due to the unrelated death of a witness. After consulting with the Springfield Police Department, the prosecution determined they could not go forward at the time without the witness’s testimony.

Young had been charged in the death of Johnny Hipol.

Hipol was shot to death on March 25, in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street. When officers arrived a female resident told the officers Hipol was inside the house with a gunshot wound and there was another man inside the house that was shot in the arm.

The case remains an open investigation, according to Patterson.