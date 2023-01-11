PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Pulaski County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 pm.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was transported by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released, but his next of kin has been notified.

The suspect had fled the scene of the shooting but through the help of the St. Robert Police Department and MSHP, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to the Pulaski County Jail. His identity has not yet been released.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was targeted and they don’t believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.