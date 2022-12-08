STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022.

Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near Crane, Missouri, in December of 2020 to investigate a gunshot victim. The victim, Nathen Johnson, 27, was dead when they arrived.

Moore was taken into custody some hours later after deputies called him and talked him into turning himself in.