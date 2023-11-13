WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – A man is set to appear in court tomorrow, November 14, for an initial appearance after he was charged with one count of stealing a firearm, a Class D Felony.

Dusan Krivokcuca was arrested and held without bail after deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a store reporting a theft of several firearms, totaling $2336, on November 4.

Security footage from the store showed a man taking a basket full of ammunition and a pistol from the store without paying.

According to the probable cause statement, he was later seen leaving another business in an “IMG Trucking” truck on November 10. The truck company was contacted and identified the suspect. The truck he was driving was tracked to Arkansas and then approached the Missouri border at Oregon County. The Webster County Sheriff contacted the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office and requested a stop and hold. The Oregon County Sheriff was able to detain the suspect.

He was then taken to the Thayer Police Department where he was held until he could be transported to the Webster County Jail.