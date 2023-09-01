SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man has been charged with a DWI following a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian in 2020.

According to SPD, around 2 a.m. on September 5, 2020, officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Old Orchard Avenue for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 44-year-old Trampus Bell, who later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Three years later, Brice Waddell is set to appear in court in Greene County.

According to the Probable Cause Statement, Waddell appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at the scene of the crash. They observed him swaying, slurring his speech, and a strong odor of an “alcoholic beverage” on him. They also observed that he was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Officers performed a preliminary breath test which tested positive for alcohol and a blood test performed later showed a 0.081 blood alcohol level.

Waddell’s court appearance is set for October 6 at 9:30 a.m.