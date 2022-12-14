SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An area man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to ram his girlfriend’s ex-husband off of the road and then shooting at the victim while driving.

Kristopher Michael Cline, 28, of Springfield, was arrested on Dec. 12 and formally charged with three felonies: unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and second-degree assault.

The Incident

According to court records, a Springfield Police Department officer responded to a report from the victim that between 7 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 8, the victim was traveling to Springfield from Lebanon when he was attacked by his ex-wife’s boyfriend, Cline, who he saw waiting in his green Chevrolet Silverado on the Mulroy Road exit of I-44.

As the victim began to travel west on Kearney Street, Cline allegedly rammed the victim’s vehicle from behind multiple times. The victim said that when the road changed to four lanes, Cline pulled up to the passenger side of his vehicle, pointed a handgun out of his window, and began firing at the victim.

The Investigation

Police later found that one of the bullets had traveled through the passenger door and hit a metal drink container. Another bullet hit the front passenger tire. The victim was not injured. His truck’s rear bumper had damage consistent with being rammed.

Four days later, on Dec. 12, Cline was arrested in connection to the attack. A deputy with a search warrant found four handguns on Cline’s property. They also found a green Chevrolet Silverado with damage on the front bumper consistent with a minor vehicle collision.

Cline’s girlfriend lived at the residence as well and had a protection order against the victim, who is her ex-husband. She told the deputy that she found a note on her vehicle at work that she believed was from the victim. She believed the victim had been stalking her, harassing her, and violating the protection order. However, she said she knew nothing about the shooting.

In a later interview, the victim confessed to the protection order violation. Criminal charges were filed against him, according to court documents.

On Dec. 13, Cline was interviewed again. He denied the shooting but admitted that he followed the victim after he left work the day before the attack occurred. Cline said he was out of town the day the shooting occurred.

“I believe the defendant decided to take the law into his own hands when he chased, rammed, and then fired a handgun into the victim’s vehicle,” the arresting officer wrote in a probable cause statement. “The defendant admitted to stalking the victim the day prior to the shooting.”

Cline has not yet been scheduled for a court date in this case.