[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Headlines]

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree kidnapping.

On Monday, March 13, Andrew Fleetwood was arrested for his part in kidnapping Hailey Marie Terrell, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also announced that Hailey Marie Terell was found safe.

According to court documents, Fleetwood picked up Terrell from her custodial guardians and took her to her mother who doesn’t have rights to the child.