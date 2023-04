STRAFFORD, Mo. – Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District is working to put the flames out of a fire in Strafford where firefighters say a child may be trapped inside a home.

The fire protection district says the fire is east of the Strafford city limits on State Highway OO.

A Coroner and the Webster County Sheriff have arrived at the scene.

An OzarksFirst photographer is at the scene of the fire and the story will be updated as more details become available.