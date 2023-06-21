SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Six teachers from the Ozarks have been awarded over $4,000 dollars in grants through Western Governors University “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
44 teachers in Missouri were selected by the University. The local teachers totaled $4,155 dollars to fund classroom projects that encourage learning in new, unique ways.
The educators who received funding are:
- Abby Overton, a sixth-grade teacher at Jarrett Middle School in Springfield who received $3,000 for a new STEAM forensics detective lab class.
- Susan Stanton, a math teacher at Hollister High School in Hollister I-V School District in Hollister. Stanton received $450 to create immersive escape rooms that will encourage students learning of math concepts.
- Amy Harkey, a family and consumer science teacher at Purdy High School in Purdy was awarded $250 for supplies in an entrepreneurship class where students will be able to receive and fulfill orders.
- Shelley Gearhart, a first-grade teacher at Pate Early Childhood Center in Aurora will purchase manipulatives for students who are struggling with reading and writing. She was awarded $225.
- Ashley Monday, a reading interventionist and ELL teacher at Fair Grove Elementary School in Fair Grove will receive $180 for a variety of card games from Kendore Learning.
- Sara Yates, an agriculture teacher at Hermitage High School and advisor of the Hermitage chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) will use her $50 grant to purchase calculators for career and development events.