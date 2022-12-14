All over Springfield, small businesses and startups are growing, and money is still pouring into the market.

As this year is heading to its close, we wanted to take a look at how Springfield business will be progressing come 2023.

Signarama is a local business that creates logos, signage, and banners for many start-ups and entrepreneurs across Springfield.

Owner Zern Vess says their company has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years as more people bring business to the city.

“You know, so we’re still marketing and growing. We had growth last year. We’re looking to have growth this year. So we’re going to keep expanding up.” said Vess.

They stress the importance of having businesses come and stay

in Springfield.

According to the U.S Small Business Administration, small

businesses created 12.9 million new jobs in the last 25 years.