SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) is launching a new grant program to support conservation of natural and cultural resources in Missouri.

According to a press release, the L-A-D Foundation and CFO are partnering to award a total of $55,000 for projects that may include environmental and conservation education, grassroots organizing, new program startup costs, capital support, seed money and workshops.

Organizations can apply for up to $10,000 through the grant program. Eligible non-profits must hold 501(c)3 or similar non-profit status and be located in one of the following counties:

Carter

Crawford

Dent

Madison

Oregon

Perry

Reynolds

Ripley

Ste. Genevieve

Shannon

Texas

The deadline to apply is Feb. 7, 2024 and agencies can begin the application process online.

The L-A-D Foundation is a Missouri organization that acquires and preserves areas of natural, geologic, cultural or historic interest. The foundation also supports projects consistent with its conservation goals, with a focus on the Ozarks region.