SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An area dealership will donate $100 for every $20 donation people make to The Salvation Army Red Kettle this Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Pinegar Family of Dealerships is going to quintuple the $20 donations up to $15,000, according to a press release from The Salvation Army. An anonymous donor added $5,000 to that amount, bringing the total to $20,000.

Anyone who wants to participate in the promotion can simply place their $20 in any Red Kettle in Greene or Christian County.

Village Inn is also having a promotion on Dec. 3. Anyone who brings in a new toy or monetary donation to the Village Inn at 2036 S. Glenstone Ave. location will get a free breakfast. The promotion lasts from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Evangel University will be holding a Christmas concert on Friday night. To attend, people can bring canned goods or monetary donations to be given to the Salvation Army. The concert starts at 7 p.m.