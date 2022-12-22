SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays.

“It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.”

For Bon Bon’s, Christmas is one of the busiest times of year, along with Valentines Day.

“We typically have anywhere between, I don’t know, 25, 50 people and a very small shop at any given time.”

Although the crows weren’t as large on Thursday, Bon Bon’s is planning on being open Friday and Saturday.

“As long as they can get the streets all clear and everything like that, we will expect a lot more people on Saturday just to try to get their last minute shopping and stuff done,” Delong said.

Springfield Public Works crews spent most of Thursday treating the roads.

“We’re going to do continuous operations until the roads are clear,” Assistant Director of Public Works over Operations Kirk Juranas. “So we’ll probably be out till Sunday.”

Public works had all 31 of its snow trucks out. Crews recommended families stay home, but some ventured out.

“We expect people to not be slowed down by what’s going on outside,” Battlefield Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development Alli Gray said. “They’re still coming out and getting those last minute items. “

Battlefield Mall is planning on staying open through Christmas Eve. The mall will post any closures on its social media pages.