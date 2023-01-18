LINN CREEK, Mo. – Police in Linn Creek are asking the public for help in identifying a person shown on security camera footage at a business that was robbed last week.

Linn Creek Police Corporal Charles Best said today he is pursuing one lead but would welcome more from anyone who recognizes the man seen in photos from Catalyst Electric.

Equipment valued at over $3,000 was stolen from the company on the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2023.

The license plate beginning with “ZH9,” visible in security footage, was on a red SUV in which the man left the scene, according to the company.

Best asks anyone who recognizes the man in the photos to contact Linn Creek Police at (573) 346-6200.