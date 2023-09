DENT COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Licking was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report shows 57-year-old Robert Clark was driving a Cadillac Escalade south on State Highway HH just outside of Salem at around 9 p.m.

Clark went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert and a tree before coming to a stop. He died at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop I’s 20th fatality crash for 2023.