LICKING, Mo. – A Licking man has been charged with 2nd-degree robbery, 3rd-degree assault, 3rd-degree assault on a special victim, and resisting arrest on November 30.

23-year-old Logan Venn was arrested after a Licking Police officer responded to a robbery at a Casey’s General Store where two clerks had been pepper sprayed and money was taken from the till.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer soon identified Venn as the suspect and instructed him to get on the ground and show his hands. As he was handcuffed, Venn pushed against the patrol car and tried to get away.

When he calmed down and allowed the officer to place him in the patrol car, Venn told the officer that the pepper spray and money were inside his pocket. Both the pepper spray and about $337 in cash were found on Venn’s person.

Additional officers arrived and helped the first officer return the money to the store. The store clerks were interviewed, and they told officers that Venn had sprayed them with pepper spray that had made it difficult to keep their eyes open and then demanded money.

Venn was taken to the Texas County Jail and held on a $75,000 bond.