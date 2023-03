LEBANON, Mo. — A teenage girl from Lebanon is in serious condition after a rollover crash.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on March 19 when a 17-year-old driving a Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road.

The car hit a culvert and rolled over five times before coming to rest on its roof.

The girl was thrown from the car and taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield by helicopter.