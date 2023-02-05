Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

LEBANON, Mo. – The Lebanon Police Department seized large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin after a traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit.

According to a press release on the Lebanon Police Department Facebook page, on February 4, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Lebanon Police Department, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop but was later stopped in Lebanon after tire deflation devices were deployed.

The driver ran on foot but was quickly captured.

Lebanon Police said during a search of the vehicle, almost 1600 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 12 grams of heroin, items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances, and just over $5200 in United States currency were seized.

The driver has not been named but is described as a 41-year-old man from Lebanon. Charges pending.