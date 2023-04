LEBANON, Mo. – Lebanon police officer Hayden Dugger competed and won the Mrs. Missouri American Pageant in Branson on Friday, April 21.

“We are beyond proud of Officer Dugger’s accomplishments and dedication to her platform, ‘Survivors to Thrivers,'” said the Lebanon Police Department in a statement on Facebook.

Officer Dugger will compete for the title of Mrs. American in Las Vegas, Nevada in August.