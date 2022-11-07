LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6.

Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at 4:05 p.m.

The investigation found that Blackburn swerved to avoid running into another motorcycle that was stopped to prepare to turn left. Blackburn’s motorcycle overturned, ejecting him. He was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m.