SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup include a live mouse found in a dish-washing sink.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from March 27-31:
March 27
7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, 2970 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Angela’s Kitchen Creations, 545 E. Elm St., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Milk tested at 44° in refrigerator.
- Not enough sanitizer in three-vat sink.
Culver’s Frozen Custard, 1815 E. Primrose St.
- No violations.
Fair Grove Softball Concession, 132 N. Main St., Fair Grove
- No violations.
First Watch, 3103 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Gettin’ Basted, 3242 S. Stewart Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being kept at 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Numerous lights in food preparation areas not shielded.
Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Employee wearing gloves was operating a squeegee and then stopped to fill a take-out order without changing gloves or washing their hands.
- Hot water dispenser unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Water line attached to water dispenser leaking.
- Lights above ice machine and clean storage found not shielded.
- Ceiling tile missing over steamer and prep table in center grill area.
- Vents in walk-in produce cooler unclean.
- Outside of food containers found with sticker residue.
- Two oven units’ doors have seals that are missing or badly damaged.
- Kitchen refrigerator door is damaged.
- No paper towels found at produce station hand sink.
- Both restroom doors have a gap along the top.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 2756 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Hy-Vee Kitchen, 2150 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Refrigerator not holding potentially hazardous foods at a proper temperature.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No test kits available for dish machine.
Lamplighter Inn & Suites – North, 2820 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Lamplights Inn North – Mulligan’s, 2820 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dish machine did not have enough saniziter.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Large amount of ice condensate built up under compressor and on wall in walk-in freezer.
- Dish machine reaching up to 80° when is should be 120°.
- Hot water faucet at three-vat sink is leaking.
Mercy Springfield Cafeteria, 1235 E. Cherokee St.
- Health inspection occurred due to complaint about temperatures of foods.
- No violations.
Mexican Villa Comida, 434 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Mexican Villa West, 1100 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dust build-up found on fans in walk-in cooler and pipes running across kitchen ceiling. Quesadilla cooker has a large amount of build-up.
- Cases of raw ground beef being stored on the walk-in cooler floor.
Panda Inn-Asian Fusion LLC, 3025 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Starbucks, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Produce, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°.
Ruby Tuesday #7888, 2725 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Four dented cans found on a storage shelf.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer test strips for dish machine expired.
- Kitchen hood system unclean.
- Hand-washing sink on cook line blocked.
- Prep table near dessert refrigerator has a bottom cabinet that was no longer in use but found unclean.
- Wiping cloths found stored outside of the sanitizer buckets.
Shady Dell School, 2757 E. Division St.
- No violations.
Simply Delicious, LLC, 2340 W. Grand St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Eggs stored over butter in walk-in cooler.
- Remperature gauge on dish machine not accurate.
Study Harry P. School, 2343 W. Olive St.
- No violations.
Price Cutter – Sushi Kabar, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Welcome Inn, 3550 E. Evergreen St.
- No violations.
Willard Middle School, 205 N. Miller Rd., Willard
- No violations.
March 28
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2430 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
3rabiana, Food Truck
- No violations.
Arris’ Pizza, 1332 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Bon Bon’s Candy House, 2720 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Buckingham Smokehouse BarBQ, 2002 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
China King, 4301 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Vegetable peeler and can opener unclean.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 2815 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods stored in kitchen cooler not holding at 41° or below. Eggs tested at 48-49°, yogurt at 44-48°.
Dublin’s Pass, 317 Park Central E.
- No violations.
Hardee’s, 1515 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Two-door cooler under counter tested at 46°. Lettuce tested at 46°, tomato at 45°. Should be 41° or below.
Hooters, 2010 E. Independence St.
- Priority violations:
- Pans being stored unclean on clean storage shelf.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Significant grease/debris build-up found underneath the fryers.
- Flooring kitchen area found with damaged and missing floor tiles, allowing water to pool under the floor. Repeat violation.
Little Caesar’s, 4133 S. National Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No violations.
Missouri Farmhouse Cafe LLC, 1537 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw chicken in refrigerator stored above tomatoes and ground beef.
- Server prep table found holding potentially hazardous food items above 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee belongings need to have a designated area to be stored in.
- Mops found on the floor or in mop bucket.
- Shelf in server area is exposed wood that needs to be painted or sealed.
New China, 2725 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Blade on can opener unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee had a partial bottle of water in a food preparation area.
- Bus tub of water holding frozen shrimp found. Needs to be running cool water.
- Hand sink blocked by a rice cooker. Another had a large bowl in it.
Republic Lyon Elementary, 201 E. State Highway 174, Republic
- No violations.
Retro Metro, 2150 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee handles bread with bare hands.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Half-gallon of milk in bar cooler expired.
Rivercut Snack Bar, 2850 W. Farm Road 190
- No violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1631 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- LIve mouse found inside of the three-vat sink.
- Can opener blade and ice scoop unclean.
- Cooked chicken in walk-in cooler found without proper date labels.
- Ranch dressing and house-made dressing found out of refrigeration.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Plastic tub-like shelf found covered in mouse feces.
- Daylight could be seen along the bottom of exterior doors in the kitchen. Repeat violation.
- Holes and large cracks found in the kitchen walls.
- Bags of flour mix stored directly on the floor.
- Single-use articles found stored in their shipping boc on the floor.
- Facility did not have a food temperature measuring device.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee handled cell phone and wore gloves afterward without washing hands.
- Two-door prep cooler near batter station tested at 56°. Fish inside tested at 48°. Should be 41° or below.
- Multiple food items, including par-cooked beef patties, cut lettuce and tomatoes not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bucket of raw shrimp stored above a pot of gumbo.
- Hot water on three-vat sink turned off due to a large amount of leaking water from a faucet.
Walmart Neighborhood Market #5693 Deli, 1320 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
March 29
Alli’s Family Restaurant, 4324 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Inside of ice machine unclean.
- Outsode of toasters, some counters and back side of refrigerator handle had build-up.
- Floor in kitchen, dish line, walk-in refrigerator, freezer and dry storage area unclean.
- Styrofoam to-go containers not stored upside down.
- Coving by grill and some tiles in dish area in need of repair.
- Some dish machine racks in need of repair.
Einstein Brothers Bagels #3622, 4430 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Hillcrest High School Cafeteria, 3319 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Jose Locos, 935 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Inspection due to a complaint about an employee with an open wound on their arm. Manager said the employee was restricted from food service and was having the wound covered with liquid bandage before each shift.
- No violations.
Pancho’s Mexican Food, 2110 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Partially cooked potato wedges not time-marked. Tested at 72°.
- Multiple containers of potentially hazardous foods not date-marked.
Pappy’s Place, 943 N. Main Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee portioned out two small bowls of sauerkraut with bare hands.
- Multiple food items not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Kitchen back door was propped open by a golf club.
- Large amount of grease build-up found on floor behind fryer and walls behind stove.
March 30
Disney Elementary School, 4100 S. Fremont Ave.
- No violations.
Kum & Go #551, 2149 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Five dented pop-top cans of Frito Cheese Dip found.
Missouri Farmhouse Cafe LLC, 1537 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Neighborhood Pizza Cafe, 3550 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Plaza Mexico, 4249 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Cold Deli, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods (olives) tested above 41°.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Produce, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods (salad mixes) tested above 41°.
Robberson, 1100 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Exterior doors in hallway next to upright freezers shows daylight along the bottom.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1631 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Previous violations from March 28 inspection addressed.
- No violations.
The Urban Cup, 1952 E. Grand St.
- No violations.
Tong’s Thai Restaurant, 3453 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Willard North Elementary, 407 S. Farmer Rd., Willard
- No violations.
Zaxby’s, 3220 E. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Out of sanitizer strips.
March 31
Ash Grove H.S. Harris Sports Complex Concessions, 100 N. Maple Ln., Ash Grove
- Nonpriority violations:
- No thermometer in a refrigerator.
- A PVC water line in back room had a small leak.
Ash Grove H.S. Whitesell Stadium Concession Stand, 100 N. Maple Ln., Ash Grove
- Nonpriority violations:
- No thermometer in a refrigerator.
- Two boxes of disposable cups sitting on the floor.
Best of Luck Beer Hall, 313 S. Jefferson Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Significant build-up of grease on surfaces of prep cooler, floors and walls. Significant dirt and debris in walk-in cooler.
- Drawer prep cooler tested at 57°, but no foods was in it and a repairman was already on site.
Casey’s General Store, 3661 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No hot water in men’s restroom.
Firehouse Subs #1521, 3309 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Healthy Blend, 193 S. Marshall St., Rogersville
- Potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°.
JJ&J Inc. of Kansas DBA Great Life Golf & Fitness, 8702 W. U.S. Highway 160, Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- Rain water leaking under wall-floor juncture of dry storage closet.
- Some areas of floor in dry storage and around ice machine unclean.
Kingdom Coffee, 2896 S. Lone Pine Ave.
- No violations.
Lucy’s Chinese Food, 3330 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Knives being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder in kitchen.
Mama Locas Cafe, 111 W. Main St., Ash Grove
- Nonpriority violations:
- Open containers of croutons and sunflower seeds beside salad bar. Moved to under the sneezeguard.
McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dish machine did not have chlorine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Large amount of condensate in walk-in freeze under compressor. Buns were stored under the compressor.
- Dish machine was reaching 90-92° on wash cycle. Should be at least 120°.
No Reservations, 600 S. Jefferson Ave.
- No violations.
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 3250 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Pizza Hut #4082, 1212 S. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Rapid Roberts #112, 320 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Subway #2545, 1830 S. Old Ingram Mill Rd.
- No violations.
USA Convenience Store, 1605 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mop found stored inside mop bucket.
- Restroom did not have paper towels.
- Single-use articles found stored in shipping packaging on the floor.
White Oak MOARK #60, 1472 E. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Cleaners and detergent stored over single-use plates and cups on store shelf.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Nozzle on side machine unclean.
- Mop stored in mop bucket.
- Inside of cabinets under soda machine unclean.
- Walk-in cooler vents and ceiling unclean.