UPDATE 10:40 P.M. – The Springfield Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot in the head and suffered life-threatening injuries.

SPD arrived at the scene at about 9:17 p.m. and found the victim at a home on North Concord Avenue.

They said he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

SPD is still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and did not say whether there is a suspect involved. They expect to be investigating in the area for quite a while.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A large police presence has gathered on North Concord Avenue one block east of Grant and Chestnut Expressway.

An OzarksFirst reporter is at the scene where around a dozen police vehicles have filled the street. Our reporter is currently waiting to speak to a lieutenant to find out the cause of the police presence.

We will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.