SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A large police presence is gathered on E. Morningside Street in Springfield late Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

An OzarksFirst news crew is at the scene and reports that at least 14 police vehicles are at the scene, including the Bearcat.

SPD said that officers are attempting to serve a warrant at the 700 block of E. Morningside St., but a person inside refuses to open the door.

