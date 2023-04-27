SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emergency responders are responding to Panera Bread on South National Avenue after a car reportedly drove through the dining room window of the restaurant.

According to the Springfield Police Department, two people in the restaurant received minor injuries, but the driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

SPD said to avoid the area as at least part of S. National Ave. will be closed. Northbound National Ave. between Cherry and Elm Streets is closed and Southbound National Ave. traffic is backed up to Chestnut Expressway.

