DIGGINS, Mo. – A 64-year-old Lamar man succumbed to his injuries following a crash on westbound US 60 late Wednesday morning, according to MSHP.

Doyle Wallace was flown to Cox South in Springfield after rear-ending a trash truck while attempting to change lanes just before 11:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Cox South just after 4 p.m. His next of kin has been notified.