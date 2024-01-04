LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – David Millsap, Laclede County Sheriff since 2017, has announced that he will not seek a third term as the county Sheriff.

“I feel good about what we have accomplished during the last seven years,” Millsap said. “Our goal was to change the culture of the Sheriff’s Office, by developing the skills of the people working in the office. We wanted to provide quality service to the community and I am very proud of the staff, and how they bought into our vision of protecting what we value.”

Millsap graduated Lebanon High School in 1979 and worked as a Deputy Juvenile Officer and Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Laclede County before working in the Springfield Police Department for 22 years before his retirement in 2016.

“I have been blessed with a lot of career opportunities, having worked in patrol, investigations, gangs/narcotics, and then to end my career in law enforcement as the sheriff, in the community that I grew up in, I couldn’t have asked for a better career,” Millsap said.

Millsap has no concrete plans for retirement and is focused on his responsibilities as sheriff for the rest of his term. However, he has expressed interest in running for political office down the line and is already the chairman of the Republican Central Committee.

“I enjoy public service and enjoy the challenges of providing quality service to the community,” Millsap stated. “I am currently teaching a course on strategic planning and I am scheduled to teach a course on ethics, in the Public Service master’s program at Drury and I teach executive leadership at Missouri State University’s Public Safety Center, so if anything I will stay involved in training the next generation of leaders in public service.”

Candidates may file for the open sheriff position in February of 2024.