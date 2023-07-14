LEBANON, Mo. – The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man found dead in a wooded area in the 26000 block of Oklahoma Drive.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Alden R. Bryant of Lebanon was found dead on July 11 after he was reported missing by his family on July 10 after his mobile home burnt on July 9.

His body was located over 100 yards from the burnt mobile home.

Bryant lived alone at the mobile home, and his truck, a 1994 Ford, was not at his residence at the time of the fire.

Just before midnight on July 13, Springfield Police officers spotted the truck at a Fast and Friendly located at Kansas and Division.

SPD then arrested 33-year-old Sterling King of Billings, who had been driving the truck, on a drug possession charge.

King is being held at the Laclede County Jail in reference to a violation of an order of protection.

An autopsy performed on July 13 on Bryant revealed he died of a blunt-force trauma wound.

“The investigation into the murder of Mr. Bryant is very much ongoing. Investigators continue to follow leads in the case,” said Sheriff David Millsap.