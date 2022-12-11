LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound on Highway 32.

The crash occurred when the SUV drove off the right side of the roadway before overturning and striking a fence, ejecting the driver and two passengers.

The driver and a female toddler both sustained severe injuries, and Hubler was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is Troop I’s 2nd fatal death of December and the 34th for 2022.