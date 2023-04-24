KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – The Kimberling City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on April 23 around 5:40 pm which led to the arrest of one suspect and the safe recovery of a missing California woman.

According to the Kimberling City Police Department, 24-year-old Celina Zumpano of Sacramento, California, was reported missing by her mother in early April.

Her mother told authorities she thought her daughter was in the company of a man she knew.

Zumpano was believed to be in Missouri and the Kimberling City Police Department worked together with the Springfield Police Department, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Louis Police Department to find her.

The Kimberling City Police Department identified the vehicle the suspect was driving and made a traffic stop.

Officers identified the passenger of the car as Zumpano and the driver as Harley Alexander.

Alexander was arrested on outstanding traffic warrants from Barry County, but Zumpano claimed she was with Alexander of her own free will.

She was found in good health and good spirits, according to the Kimberling City Police Department. Her mother was notified that she has been found safe.